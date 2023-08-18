Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rat try to enter kitchen through sink, video goes viral

Rat try to enter kitchen through sink, video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Rat try to enter kitchen through sink, video goes viral
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A rat was filmed emerging from a sink drain in a video that has gone viral on Instagram.
  • The video has been viewed over 650,000 times and has received over 15,000 likes.
  • People have responded to the video with a range of emotions, from disgust to humor.
Advertisement

A moment of fright unfolded as a rat emerged from a sink drain, an unsettling scene captured on camera.

The video once shared on Instagram, triggered a range of responses from viewers, many expressing their unease in the aftermath.

This footage found its place on an Instagram account named Animals Doing Things, a platform brimming with assorted animal-centric videos, including the featured rat clip.

Accompanied by the caption “Say ‘Hello’ in return,” the video depicts an individual tending to tasks at an empty sink.

Unexpectedly, the filter positioned within the sink begins to shift, eventually revealing a rat making its way out.

Advertisement

Take a look at this video of a rat coming out of a sink drain:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Animals Doing Things (@animalsdoingthings)

Advertisement

The video was uploaded a week ago. Since its posting, it has amassed nearly 650,000 views, and the count continues to rise steadily.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the post has garnered over 15,000 likes. A diverse range of comments has surfaced as people respond to the video.

Advertisement

What did Instagram users say about this video of the rat?

“Ratatouille reporting for his shift,” joked a Reddit user, referencing an animated movie about a rat that becomes a famous chef from being a drain-dwelling rodent. “Most people would probably freak out if this happened to them, meanwhile I’d have fresh fruit already cut up for him and a soft teensy blanket knitted for him,” shared another. “NOPE,” posted a third. “Oh, hell no!” added a fourth. “No, this is nasty. Sorry,” wrote a fifth. How would you react to such a situation?

Also Read

Where’s the dog? This optical illusion is driving people crazy!
Where’s the dog? This optical illusion is driving people crazy!

The puzzle challenges people to find hidden dogs in plain sight. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story