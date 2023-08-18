Rat try to enter kitchen through sink, video goes viral

Where’s the dog? This optical illusion is driving people crazy!
A moment of fright unfolded as a rat emerged from a sink drain, an unsettling scene captured on camera.
The video once shared on Instagram, triggered a range of responses from viewers, many expressing their unease in the aftermath.
This footage found its place on an Instagram account named Animals Doing Things, a platform brimming with assorted animal-centric videos, including the featured rat clip.
Accompanied by the caption “Say ‘Hello’ in return,” the video depicts an individual tending to tasks at an empty sink.
Unexpectedly, the filter positioned within the sink begins to shift, eventually revealing a rat making its way out.
The video was uploaded a week ago. Since its posting, it has amassed nearly 650,000 views, and the count continues to rise steadily.
Furthermore, the post has garnered over 15,000 likes. A diverse range of comments has surfaced as people respond to the video.
“Ratatouille reporting for his shift,” joked a Reddit user, referencing an animated movie about a rat that becomes a famous chef from being a drain-dwelling rodent. “Most people would probably freak out if this happened to them, meanwhile I’d have fresh fruit already cut up for him and a soft teensy blanket knitted for him,” shared another. “NOPE,” posted a third. “Oh, hell no!” added a fourth. “No, this is nasty. Sorry,” wrote a fifth. How would you react to such a situation?
