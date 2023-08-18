Rat try to enter kitchen through sink, video goes viral

A rat was filmed emerging from a sink drain in a video that has gone viral on Instagram.

The video has been viewed over 650,000 times and has received over 15,000 likes.

People have responded to the video with a range of emotions, from disgust to humor.

A moment of fright unfolded as a rat emerged from a sink drain, an unsettling scene captured on camera.

The video once shared on Instagram, triggered a range of responses from viewers, many expressing their unease in the aftermath.

This footage found its place on an Instagram account named Animals Doing Things, a platform brimming with assorted animal-centric videos, including the featured rat clip.

Accompanied by the caption “Say ‘Hello’ in return,” the video depicts an individual tending to tasks at an empty sink.

Unexpectedly, the filter positioned within the sink begins to shift, eventually revealing a rat making its way out.