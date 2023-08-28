Remote-Controlled Car Sets Speed Record, Ends in Explosion

In a daring feat of engineering and speed, a British man’s remote-controlled (RC) car powered by a JetCat 220 engine shattered a Guinness World Record for velocity on its initial attempt, only to meet a fiery end on its third try.

James Whomsley, known as ProjectAir on YouTube, aimed to clinch the title for the fastest speed achieved by an RC jet-powered car. At the Radio Operated Scale Speed Association event at Llanbedr Airport runway, his first run astonished onlookers as the car blazed past at 94.76 mph, surpassing the established goal of 93.2 mph set by Guinness World Records.

Undeterred, Whomsley went for an even higher mark. On his second attempt, he clocked an impressive 137 mph. However, this achievement was nullified when the vehicle’s nose detached during the run, leading to disqualification.

In his third run, Whomsley pushed further, reaching a staggering 141 mph. Tragically, fate intervened as strong gusts of wind commandeered the car, propelling it across the runway and triggering a catastrophic explosion.

Heartbroken but undaunted, Whomsley recalled the mishap as his most devastating crash. Ultimately, his first run of 94.76 mph stood as the official record, etching his name into the annals of high-speed RC achievements.

