Reporter Proposes to Girlfriend Live on Television

Boy proposes to girl in classroom, her reaction is unexpected
A heartwarming moment unfolded on live television as a news anchor was unexpectedly proposed to by her colleague and now-fiancé. The touching video of the proposal, shared on the Instagram page “Majically,” has resonated with numerous viewers.
Cornelia Nicholson, a news anchor for NBC affiliate WRCB-TV, was reporting when the segment turned to her. Her fellow reporter and boyfriend, Riley Nagel, entered the scene with a bouquet and a ring, expressing his admiration for her. Nagel’s heartfelt words accompanied his proposal, leaving Nicholson in awe.
Take a look at the post below:
The post, uploaded two days ago, has garnered over 200,000 views and nearly 19,000 likes, evoking heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes from the viewers in the comments section. The touching moment encapsulates the magic of unexpected love declarations.
Check out the responses below:
An individual wrote, “Crying with happiness. Congrats!” A second added, “Very sweet, congratulations!” A third commented, “Aww they’re so cute! Congrats! Best wishes!”
“Absolutely beautiful proposal and beautiful couple. Congratulations to you both. May God bless you and your family always,” expressed a fourth. A fifth posted, “Congratulations. May God bless your marriage.” “Congratulations, to a long and happy life filled with love and laughter,” said a sixth.
