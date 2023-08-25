Reporter Proposes to Girlfriend Live on Television

A heartwarming moment unfolded on live television as a news anchor was unexpectedly proposed to by her colleague and now-fiancé. The touching video of the proposal, shared on the Instagram page “Majically,” has resonated with numerous viewers.

Cornelia Nicholson, a news anchor for NBC affiliate WRCB-TV, was reporting when the segment turned to her. Her fellow reporter and boyfriend, Riley Nagel, entered the scene with a bouquet and a ring, expressing his admiration for her. Nagel’s heartfelt words accompanied his proposal, leaving Nicholson in awe.

The post, uploaded two days ago, has garnered over 200,000 views and nearly 19,000 likes, evoking heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes from the viewers in the comments section. The touching moment encapsulates the magic of unexpected love declarations.

An individual wrote, “Crying with happiness. Congrats!” A second added, “Very sweet, congratulations!” A third commented, “Aww they’re so cute! Congrats! Best wishes!”

“Absolutely beautiful proposal and beautiful couple. Congratulations to you both. May God bless you and your family always,” expressed a fourth. A fifth posted, “Congratulations. May God bless your marriage.” “Congratulations, to a long and happy life filled with love and laughter,” said a sixth.

