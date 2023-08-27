Reynolds Denies Discontinuation of Blue Cap Pen After Viral Post

Pen manufacturer Reynolds has refuted claims made in a viral post on X (previously Twitter) that the company is discontinuing its iconic 045 ballpoint pen. The Reynolds 045, affectionately dubbed the “Sachin Tendulkar pen,” has been a staple in Indian households for its durability and affordability. Recognized by its white body and blue cap, it has remained a popular choice among students and teachers alike.

The post, originating from user ’90skid,’ asserted that the beloved pen was being phased out, sparking nostalgia and disappointment among many users who cherish their memories associated with it. Fans shared their sentiments on the microblogging platform, recounting their attachment to the pen.

However, Reynolds swiftly responded to the viral post on Facebook, stating unequivocally that the information was inaccurate. The company emphasized its commitment to providing genuine updates through official channels and affirmed its dedication to maintaining customer trust.

In conclusion, Reynolds affirmed that the 045 ballpoint pen will continue to be available for purchase at ₹10 per unit. The pen’s official description on the company’s website lauds its timeless design and comfortable grip, assuring customers that it remains a reliable writing tool.

Advertisement

Also Read UK Driver Sets Record for Five Car Stunts Speed At the 2023 British Motor Show, stunt driver Paul Swift has rewritten...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.