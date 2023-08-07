Robber plays with golden retriever, then steals Rs 1.7 lakh bicycle

UK Publication’s Self-Love Take Sparks Outrage Online
The article challenges the notion that doing things alone is always an...
Authorities in San Diego are currently searching for a man who stole a bicycle valued at over Rs 1 lakh.
What’s generating significant discussion is a CCTV video that captures the thief appearing to befriend the family’s friendly pet dog before making off with the bike.
Traditionally, one might expect a dog to alert its owners and raise an alarm when encountering an intruder.
However, the surprising video that has now surfaced online shows the thief engaging playfully with the dog, a golden retriever, and even giving it belly rubs before committing the theft from a garage.
The San Diego Police Department has shared the CCTV footage on their Instagram page in hopes of gathering leads about the suspect.
While sharing the clip, the law enforcement agency wrote, “On July 15, 2023, at approximately 10:40 pm, an unknown white male suspect entered a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood. The individual made off with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300. ”
Describing the suspect’s appearance, the police department wrote, “The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, grey shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack”.
The video has gained significant traction on various social media platforms. Numerous comments highlight that golden retrievers are renowned for their friendly nature towards strangers, which, in turn, might make them less effective at guarding homes against burglary.
“Golden retriever is exactly not the watchdog,” a user wrote.
“Dog was probably like come in grab some roadies and let me go with you!” another user joked.
According to the police, the thief has not been apprehended yet.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.