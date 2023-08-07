Robber plays with golden retriever, then steals Rs 1.7 lakh bicycle

Advertisement A thief stole a bicycle from a garage in San Diego.

The thief befriended the family’s golden retriever before making off with the bike.

The police are still searching for the suspect.

Authorities in San Diego are currently searching for a man who stole a bicycle valued at over Rs 1 lakh.

What’s generating significant discussion is a CCTV video that captures the thief appearing to befriend the family’s friendly pet dog before making off with the bike.

Traditionally, one might expect a dog to alert its owners and raise an alarm when encountering an intruder.

However, the surprising video that has now surfaced online shows the thief engaging playfully with the dog, a golden retriever, and even giving it belly rubs before committing the theft from a garage.

The San Diego Police Department has shared the CCTV footage on their Instagram page in hopes of gathering leads about the suspect.