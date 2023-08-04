Serena Williams’ Husband Pulls a Prank at Gender Reveal Party

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had a gender reveal party for their upcoming baby.

Ohanian pranked his wife and daughter with a yellow cake.

They used a drone display to reveal that they are having another daughter.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, recently had a gender reveal party for their upcoming baby.

However, Ohanian decided to playfully tease his wife and daughter during the event. Instead of the usual pink or blue cake, he surprised them with a “basic” cake that had a yellow interior.

In a heartwarming video shared on Serena’s YouTube channel, Ohanian can be seen jokingly explaining his prank, hoping to amuse his family.

As Serena cut into the cake, Ohanian provided humorous commentary, pretending to be surprised by the yellow color.

Good-naturedly, Serena took a slice of cake and almost playfully smeared it on her husband’s face before directing everyone’s attention to the actual gender reveal.

Eventually, they announced the baby’s gender, and their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, chimed in with a funny remark, saying they would never do this again.

It was a lighthearted and joyous moment for the family.