Serena Williams’ Husband Pulls a Prank at Gender Reveal Party

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, recently had a gender reveal party for their upcoming baby.
However, Ohanian decided to playfully tease his wife and daughter during the event. Instead of the usual pink or blue cake, he surprised them with a “basic” cake that had a yellow interior.
In a heartwarming video shared on Serena’s YouTube channel, Ohanian can be seen jokingly explaining his prank, hoping to amuse his family.
As Serena cut into the cake, Ohanian provided humorous commentary, pretending to be surprised by the yellow color.
Good-naturedly, Serena took a slice of cake and almost playfully smeared it on her husband’s face before directing everyone’s attention to the actual gender reveal.
Eventually, they announced the baby’s gender, and their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, chimed in with a funny remark, saying they would never do this again.
It was a lighthearted and joyous moment for the family.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second baby girl. After the playful cake prank, Ohanian had a special gender reveal surprise planned. They used a spectacular drone display to illuminate the night sky, unveiling an envelope that held the news of their baby’s gender. The display revealed that they were going to have another precious daughter. Excitement and joy filled the air as Williams, Ohanian, and their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, embraced each other. Their friends and family, including Serena’s father Richard Williams, and sister Venus Williams, cheered and celebrated the wonderful news together. It was a magical and heartwarming moment for the growing family.
