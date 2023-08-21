Shane Wighton Builds Robot Barber, Hilarity Ensues

- Engineer builds robot capable of giving haircuts.
- Video of robot cutting hair goes viral.
- He plans to build a second robot to explore more possibilities.
Shane Wighton, an American engineer known for his YouTube channel “Stuff Made Here,” gained attention by developing a robot capable of giving haircuts.
The video depicting the robot cutting a man’s hair has triggered discussions online, with some viewers expressing a slightly unsettling feeling.
In the video, Shane Wighton, the engineer behind the creation, is seen receiving a haircut from the specialized robot he designed.
Originally uploaded on Wighton’s YouTube channel “Stuff Made Here” a few years back, a segment of the video recently surfaced on Reddit, captivating and intriguing many viewers.
Why did the engineer create the robot?
“The possibilities for this kind of machine are endless with the most interesting things being haircuts that are too hard for human haircutters to achieve. Imagine a mathematically perfect fade from one side of your head to another. Or imagine if I added a trimmer to this and cut the perfect lithophane pattern into your hair. I consider this the first-generation machine and hope to build another to explore some of the crazier haircut concepts. A colleague suggested adding a precision hair-dying attachment and doing some crazy multi-color hairstyles. I wouldn’t say that’s really ‘my jam’ but I might try it in the name of science & engineering,” Wighton wrote while posting the YouTube video.
Approximately 22 hours ago, the video was reposted on Reddit along with a caption that stated, “Enlisting a robot for your haircut.”
Take a look at this video of the engineer getting a haircut from a robot:
Since its sharing, the video has garnered nearly 24,000 upvotes and has also generated numerous comments from individuals.
What did Reddit users say about this video of the robot?
“He seems terrified but I can’t blame him. A robot using sharp scissors near your head. One malfunction and you could lose an ear or something,” posted a Reddit user. “This dude is a genius, I love his videos,” added another. “This freaked me out,” joined a third. “Impressive… but I would never let a robot with a scissor near my face,” wrote a fourth.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Read More News On
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.