Shane Wighton Builds Robot Barber, Hilarity Ensues

Video of robot cutting hair goes viral.

He plans to build a second robot to explore more possibilities.

Shane Wighton, an American engineer known for his YouTube channel “Stuff Made Here,” gained attention by developing a robot capable of giving haircuts.

The video depicting the robot cutting a man’s hair has triggered discussions online, with some viewers expressing a slightly unsettling feeling.

In the video, Shane Wighton, the engineer behind the creation, is seen receiving a haircut from the specialized robot he designed.

Originally uploaded on Wighton’s YouTube channel “Stuff Made Here” a few years back, a segment of the video recently surfaced on Reddit, captivating and intriguing many viewers.