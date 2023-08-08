Sheep runs onto a football field during halftime in Canada.

Sheep causes a stir and is chased by stadium staff.

The video of the sheep goes viral on social media.

Football fans around the world were entertained when a sheep made a surprising appearance during the intermission of a Canadian Football League match between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The unexpected intrusion of the sheep onto the field caused quite a stir and resulted in a humorous video shared on Twitter.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders even added a playful caption, “‘Wool’d you look at that!” In the video, the sheep can be seen dashing across the football field during halftime, with a group of individuals chasing after it in an attempt to capture it.

This amusing incident added a lighthearted moment to the game.