Football fans around the world were entertained when a sheep made a surprising appearance during the intermission of a Canadian Football League match between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Ottawa Redblacks.
The unexpected intrusion of the sheep onto the field caused quite a stir and resulted in a humorous video shared on Twitter.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders even added a playful caption, “‘Wool’d you look at that!” In the video, the sheep can be seen dashing across the football field during halftime, with a group of individuals chasing after it in an attempt to capture it.
This amusing incident added a lighthearted moment to the game. (Also Read: Canine accomplice helps in stealing bike worth $1300)
“Wool”’d you look at that! pic.twitter.com/JiORSasw4L
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 7, 2023
Posted on August 7th, this content has garnered over 38,000 views since its sharing. Additionally, it has garnered over 200 likes.
Numerous individuals also utilized the comment section to express their thoughts and reactions in response to the post.
An individual wrote, “I will honestly put this high on my list of ‘funniest and weird things I saw in sports.'” A second commented, “Sign him up for the game, I think he’d be hard to bring down.” “I’ve seen squirrels and cats on the field for baseball and football games, but a sheep? #OnlyInCanada,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Canadian sports are something else.” A fifth said, “Canada is awesome.” A few others have reacted to the clip using laughing emojis.
