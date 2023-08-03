Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video

Massive Fire Engulfs Freight Ship Carrying 3,000 Cars in the North Sea
Massive fire engulfs freighter carrying nearly 3,000 cars in the North Sea....
In the video, a thief wearing a blue cloth to conceal his identity is shown stealing items from a Sikh-owned grocery store.
The store owner courageously tries to intervene, but the thief threatens him with an unseen weapon, forcing him to back off. A person behind a plastic partition, possibly at the payment counter, narrates the entire incident.
It’s worth noting that unlike some shop owners in the US who may feel helpless during armed robberies, the desi community takes a more proactive approach, as demonstrated in this particular incident where the thief received a swift and unforgettable response from the store owner.
As tensions rise, someone in the store threatens to call the police, but the thief refuses to yield and ignores the warning. The person behind the camera says, “Hey, just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not gonna do nothing,” referring to the police. He then asks, “Do you have insurance?”
As the thief continues looting the store and approaches the exit, a surprising turn of events unfolds.
One of the store employees takes a bold step and grabs the thief’s arms, while the store owner picks up a stick and begins striking him.
The person filming the scene attempts to intervene, pleading with them not to resort to violence. However, the Sikh owner remains resolute and continues to confront the thief, delivering a relentless beating until the thief falls to the ground, pleading for mercy. The exact location of the incident has not been revealed.
(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised)
The video of this incident has gone crazy viral. Users hailed the Sikh grocery store owner for defying the belief that there was nothing they could do. One user wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans.” Another user expressed, “Guy is robbing the store in the US, as usual, the store guys are helpless, but then Indians arrive in the picture.”
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.