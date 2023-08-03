Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video

Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video

Articles
Advertisement
Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video

Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video

Advertisement
  • Unfortunately, the thief felt the need to resort to violence to get what he wanted.
  • It is also unfortunate that the person filming the incident tried to intervene.
  • And prevent the store owner from beating the thief.
Advertisement

In the video, a thief wearing a blue cloth to conceal his identity is shown stealing items from a Sikh-owned grocery store.

The store owner courageously tries to intervene, but the thief threatens him with an unseen weapon, forcing him to back off. A person behind a plastic partition, possibly at the payment counter, narrates the entire incident.

It’s worth noting that unlike some shop owners in the US who may feel helpless during armed robberies, the desi community takes a more proactive approach, as demonstrated in this particular incident where the thief received a swift and unforgettable response from the store owner.

Advertisement

As tensions rise, someone in the store threatens to call the police, but the thief refuses to yield and ignores the warning. The person behind the camera says, “Hey, just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not gonna do nothing,” referring to the police. He then asks, “Do you have insurance?”

As the thief continues looting the store and approaches the exit, a surprising turn of events unfolds.

Advertisement

One of the store employees takes a bold step and grabs the thief’s arms, while the store owner picks up a stick and begins striking him.

The person filming the scene attempts to intervene, pleading with them not to resort to violence. However, the Sikh owner remains resolute and continues to confront the thief, delivering a relentless beating until the thief falls to the ground, pleading for mercy. The exact location of the incident has not been revealed.

Here’s a link to the video:

(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised)

https://www.indiatoday.in/

Advertisement

The video of this incident has gone crazy viral. Users hailed the Sikh grocery store owner for defying the belief that there was nothing they could do. One user wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans.” Another user expressed, “Guy is robbing the store in the US, as usual, the store guys are helpless, but then Indians arrive in the picture.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Advertisement

Also Read

Massive Fire Engulfs Freight Ship Carrying 3,000 Cars in the North Sea
Massive Fire Engulfs Freight Ship Carrying 3,000 Cars in the North Sea

Massive fire engulfs freighter carrying nearly 3,000 cars in the North Sea....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story