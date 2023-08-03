Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video

Unfortunately, the thief felt the need to resort to violence to get what he wanted.

It is also unfortunate that the person filming the incident tried to intervene.

And prevent the store owner from beating the thief.

Advertisement

In the video, a thief wearing a blue cloth to conceal his identity is shown stealing items from a Sikh-owned grocery store.

The store owner courageously tries to intervene, but the thief threatens him with an unseen weapon, forcing him to back off.

A person behind a plastic partition, possibly at the payment counter, narrates the entire incident.

It’s worth noting that unlike some shop owners in the US who may feel helpless during armed robberies, the desi community takes a more proactive approach, as demonstrated in this particular incident where the thief received a swift and unforgettable response from the store owner.