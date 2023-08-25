Sir Nils Olav III: The Highest-Ranking Penguin in the World

Advertisement Penguin Sir Nils Olav III was promoted to Major General in the Norwegian Army.

The penguin is the official mascot of the Norwegian King’s Guard.

He was adopted by the guard in 1972 and has been promoted several times since then.

Sir Nils Olav III, a penguin that calls Edinburgh Zoo home, has achieved an extraordinary accolade by being elevated to the rank of Brigadier within the Norwegian Army.

This esteemed bird holds the distinguished position of being the official mascot for the Norwegian King’s Guard, and the prestigious promotion was granted during a special ceremony hosted at the zoo.

The tradition of granting honors to penguins commenced in 1972 when the Norwegian King’s Guard forged a connection with a penguin during a visit to the Edinburgh Zoo.

This endearing mascot has since enjoyed a series of advancements in rank.

This unique recognition now places Sir Nils Olav III as the third-highest-ranking officer within the Norwegian military hierarchy.

The internet has been abuzz with images showcasing the penguin, Sir Nils, who has ascended to this prominent position within the Norwegian Army.

Residing at the Edinburgh Zoo, Sir Nils, heralded as the mascot of His Majesty the King’s Guard recently received a promotion to the esteemed rank of Major General, a noteworthy announcement shared on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The zoo also provided additional insights, revealing that Sir Nils became a part of their community when he was adopted during the Band and Drill team’s involvement in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.