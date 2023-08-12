Snake in the Toilet! Woman Gets Shock of Her Life

Advertisement Woman finds black and pink coachwhip snake in toilet after returning home from Nashville trip.

Snake removal company takes two days to safely extract reptiles from toilet bowl.

Snakes in toilets are not uncommon, but this incident is still shocking and scary.

After returning home to Phoenix from her trip to Nashville, USA, a woman received an astonishing surprise.

She was completely unprepared for the uninvited guest that awaited her in the toilet – a black and pink coachwhip snake.

Stunned by the sight, Michelle Lespron promptly shut the lid and contacted a nearby company, Rattlesnake Solutions, for help.

For two days, the dedicated rescuers worked tirelessly to extract the reptile from the toilet bowl.

The incident was also shared by Rattlesnake Solutions on their Facebook page. “It happens – Nikolaus was called to a home to catch what was reported as a rattlesnake in the toilet. After three visits over two days, he was finally able to safely handle the beautiful black and pink coachwhip,” stated the snake removal company.

Advertisement On August 7, a post featuring an image of the snake hidden within the toilet was shared, and it has accumulated nearly 700 likes since that time. Advertisement

See the post: