Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Snake in the Toilet! Woman Gets Shock of Her Life

Snake in the Toilet! Woman Gets Shock of Her Life

Articles
Advertisement
Snake in the Toilet! Woman Gets Shock of Her Life

Snake in the Toilet! Woman Gets Shock of Her Life

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Woman finds black and pink coachwhip snake in toilet after returning home from Nashville trip.
  • Snake removal company takes two days to safely extract reptiles from toilet bowl.
  • Snakes in toilets are not uncommon, but this incident is still shocking and scary.

After returning home to Phoenix from her trip to Nashville, USA, a woman received an astonishing surprise.

She was completely unprepared for the uninvited guest that awaited her in the toilet – a black and pink coachwhip snake.

Advertisement

Stunned by the sight, Michelle Lespron promptly shut the lid and contacted a nearby company, Rattlesnake Solutions, for help.

For two days, the dedicated rescuers worked tirelessly to extract the reptile from the toilet bowl.

The incident was also shared by Rattlesnake Solutions on their Facebook page. “It happens – Nikolaus was called to a home to catch what was reported as a rattlesnake in the toilet. After three visits over two days, he was finally able to safely handle the beautiful black and pink coachwhip,” stated the snake removal company.

Advertisement

On August 7, a post featuring an image of the snake hidden within the toilet was shared, and it has accumulated nearly 700 likes since that time.

Advertisement

See the post:

Advertisement
Advertisement

A range of comments poured in as well, leaving numerous individuals without words due to the incident.

In the comment section, the significance of vigilance and the need to inspect toilets for unforeseen creatures came to the forefront.

Several people conveyed their apprehension and a strong dislike for the prospect of encountering a snake in such an unexpected manner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scary, right!

Also Read

Florida Scuba Diver Rescues Entangled Shark from Reef
Florida Scuba Diver Rescues Entangled Shark from Reef

In a daring act of underwater heroism, a Florida scuba diver rescued...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story