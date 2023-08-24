Snake With Two Heads Takes Internet By Storm

Karnataka Husband’s DIY Delivery Attempt Ends in Tragedy
Snakes, renowned for their enigmatic nature and potential danger, possess remarkable hunting prowess and swift reflexes.
Their reputation stems from their formidable venom, which even a minuscule amount can prove lethal to humans.
Despite this, the allure of these creatures captivates many, prompting some to desire them as pets.
This fascination extends to a recent internet sensation: a video featuring a juvenile serpent born with two heads, an extraordinary occurrence that transpired in a United Kingdom-based shop.
The distinctive dual-headed snake belongs to the Western Hognose species and made its debut just last month at Exeter Exotics, a store specializing in exotic pets and reptiles.
The shop enthusiastically shared this exceptional revelation with the global audience via Instagram.
“Guess what? A two-headed western hognose snake is now part of our family! This amazing snake hatched naturally and even shed its skin without any help. Its body looks great, except for a slight curl at the tip of its tail. Movement doesn’t seem to be an issue either,” the shop wrote in the caption.
The store has given additional information about this intriguing snake. In their most recent update, they mentioned, “The head on the right prefers sardine-scented pinky heads and can grab them if you hold them up. The head on the left is also interested in food, but it might have a slightly narrower throat as it faced some difficulties while eating. Hopefully, this will improve as the snake grows.” Since sharing this on Instagram, the post has received a lot of likes and comments. People are truly astonished by this exceptional snake and its remarkable story.
