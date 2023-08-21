Snakes Found in Wisconsin Hotel Pool and Hot Tub

Guests at a Wisconsin hotel were taken aback when they discovered multiple snakes inside the premises, including the pool and hot tub area. Michelle Griese and her son were staying at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson in Germantown when they encountered these unexpected reptilian visitors.

Griese shared her astonishment, stating, “Sure enough, I go in, and there’s a snake in the hot tub.” She also encountered another snake in the hallway, witnessing it slither under a guest’s door. After alerting the man in the room, he used a plunger to guide the snake outside, with hotel employees later assisting in the reptile’s removal.

According to Griese, hotel workers mentioned an ongoing snake problem, although attempts to relocate them haven’t been successful, as the snakes return.

A health department inspection revealed a snake skin in the pool area, and a staff member speculated that a pregnant snake might have entered to give birth. The hotel asserted that the snakes entered through propped open emergency doors, deeming it an isolated incident. They reassured guests that the encountered snakes posed no threat to humans.

