Software Engineer Refuses US Job Offer, Sparks Debate

Advertisement Software engineer Aanshul Sadaria chose to stay in India instead of moving to the US for a job.

He cited family reasons for his decision, as well as his love for India and its culture.

He lost his father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to his family. Advertisement A thread posted by a man on the platform X (formerly referred to as Twitter), detailing his reasons for selecting India over the US for a job opportunity, has sparked a conversation among X users. Aanshul Sadaria, an X user and self-identified software engineer at Google, has shared the post on his account. Advertisement

“‘Bhaiya, why did you not go to the US? Didn’t you get an opportunity?’ From Google, a lot of folks from my batch left for the US. I could as well. But I didn’t! Patriotism? Not exactly. I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family!” he wrote

In the next tweet, he explained more about his decision. “‘Would you ever go to the US in the future along with your family?” Perhaps. For a few years, just to get a taste of US working culture and because I am a travel freak. But ultimately, I would want to settle back in India only,” he added. In the rest of the thread, he talks more about the questions he gets asked for his choice and his answers to them.

“Why? Not because I love India as a stateless entity. But because I love everything that my country offers me. And I think that is another definition of patriotism,” Sadaria added as he concluded his thread.

Take a look at these tweets by the software engineer:

Advertisement

“Bhaiya, why did you not go to the US? Didn’t you get an opportunity?” From Google, a lot of folks from my batch left for US. I could as well. But I didn’t! Patriotism? Not exactly. I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family! ❤️ Advertisement — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

“People say the same thing and then never come back.” 😒 Quite true. And I can’t comment much on that because I haven’t worn those shoes. But hypothetically, I feel the standard of living in India can be amazing with lower regular costs like house rent, etc. 🤩 Advertisement — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

Advertisement The post generated extensive reactions from people, who expressed their thoughts freely and without restraint. From responding to Sadaria’s thread to sharing their personal experiences, internet users contributed a diverse range of comments. Advertisement What did X users say about this US-related post? “I got an opportunity to work in the USA early in my career. I rejected it and was happy with my decision. It’s about living among our own people and our own culture. One should be satisfied wherever he/she stays. Bharat [India] gave me everything that I have today and I have a lot to give back,” posted an X user. “This is so relatable. Thanks for sharing,” added another. “Very insightful thread. Have a very similar view regarding working outside India,” joined a third. “100% agreed with you, stayed in both US and Europe and came back to stay closer with family,” wrote a fourth. Advertisement “I got an opportunity to work in the USA early in my career. I rejected it and was happy with my decision. It’s about living among our own people and our own culture. One should be satisfied wherever he/she stays. Bharat [India] gave me everything that I have today and I have a lot to give back,” posted an X user. “This is so relatable. Thanks for sharing,” added another. “Very insightful thread. Have a very similar view regarding working outside India,” joined a third. “100% agreed with you, stayed in both US and Europe and came back to stay closer with family,” wrote a fourth. Advertisement

Also Read UK Comedian’s Slomo Goal Celebration Mimicry Goes Viral Video shared on Karl Porter's Instagram account. Portrays his appearance at Up...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.