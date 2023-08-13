Son’s heroic act chases away robber, saves mother’s purse

Son thwarts the robber’s attempt to snatch Mother’s purse.

The mother actively assists the son in handling the situation.

The video goes viral with over 2 million views.

A viral video circulating on social media captures a heartwarming moment as a courageous son steps in to protect his mother from a would-be purse snatcher.

The footage, which has garnered an impressive 2 million views on the Goodnews Movement’s Instagram page, unfolds as a mother and her son walk hand in hand along a sidewalk.

The scene, seemingly recorded by a CCTV camera, depicts two men observing the pair from a distance.

As the mother-son duo draws nearer, one of the men approaches to grab the mother’s purse and make a swift escape.

However, the quick-thinking son springs into action, thwarting the robber’s attempt and forcing the culprits to flee.

