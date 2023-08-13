Advertisement
Son's heroic act chases away robber, saves mother's purse

Son’s heroic act chases away robber, saves mother’s purse

Articles
Son’s heroic act chases away robber, saves mother’s purse

Son’s heroic act chases away robber, saves mother’s purse

  • Son thwarts the robber’s attempt to snatch Mother’s purse.
  • The mother actively assists the son in handling the situation.
  • The video goes viral with over 2 million views.
A viral video circulating on social media captures a heartwarming moment as a courageous son steps in to protect his mother from a would-be purse snatcher.

The footage, which has garnered an impressive 2 million views on the Goodnews Movement’s Instagram page, unfolds as a mother and her son walk hand in hand along a sidewalk.

The scene, seemingly recorded by a CCTV camera, depicts two men observing the pair from a distance.

As the mother-son duo draws nearer, one of the men approaches to grab the mother’s purse and make a swift escape.

However, the quick-thinking son springs into action, thwarting the robber’s attempt and forcing the culprits to flee.

The mother actively assists her son in handling the situation, creating a remarkable display of unity and bravery.

“DON’T MESS WITH MY MAMA! Check out this son’s reaction when muggers attempt to steal his mom’s purse. He was alert the whole time,” the video caption reads.

“Love the son’s courage. And momma didn’t even care about that purse after she threw it to save her son,” a user wrote.

“This made me smile! Not the situation, but the protection both mama & baby boy showed for each other!!” another user wrote.

See more reactions below:

