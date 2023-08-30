Sons Shave Heads to Support Mom’s Cancer Battle

A deeply touching video portraying a group of sons standing by their mother’s side during her battle with cancer has evoked strong emotions online. The poignant footage captures the sons’ heartwarming gesture of solidarity as they shave their heads to match their mother’s appearance.

The caption accompanying the video on Reddit succinctly reads, “Sons support their mum in her journey with cancer.” The video commences with the mother seated, her eyes brimming with tears, as one of her sons starts shaving her hair. Unexpectedly, her other sons step forward, joining in by shaving their own heads. Overwhelmed, the woman inquires, “What are you doing?” Only to realize their profound act of empathy, leaving her in tears.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared just two days ago, the video has amassed nearly 32,000 upvotes and continues to gain traction. The touching display of familial love has sparked a range of heartfelt comments, underscoring the video’s impact on viewers.

Check out the responses below:

“You can see the guy with the dreads pain as he cuts them off, but he knows it for the good,” shared a Reddit user. “I nearly started tearing up as soon as he did. Mom felt the same way clearly. Bring on the waterworks,” added another.

“Nearly? You got off easy. The second I saw his face then the cut, I lost it. I had the sound off and even with that, I could see his hesitation then his mom’s reaction and realise the magnitude of his decision to cut off those locks,” added a third. “All three boys there to support her during the actual cut is so incredibly heartwarming. Must be a lovely family,” wrote a fourth.

