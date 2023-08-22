Spotless Giraffe Born in US Zoo, One of a Kind in the World

A spotless giraffe has been born at Brights Zoo in Tennessee.

The giraffe is believed to be the only one of its kind in the world.

The giraffe is a reticulated giraffe, which is an endangered species. Last month, on July 31st, a remarkable birth occurred at Brights Zoo in the USA as they joyfully introduced a pristine giraffe into their community. Standing at a height of six feet already, the newborn giraffe is flourishing under the attentive care of its mother.

According to WJHL.com, Brights Zoo said in a statement, "Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet. From day one we've been in contact with zoo professionals all over the country. And especially the old timers, that have been around for a long time, 'Hey, have you seen this? What are your thoughts?' And nobody's seen it."

As outlined by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF), an organization dedicated to safeguarding wild giraffes, the reticulated giraffe stands as one of the four distinctive giraffe species. Recognized as a species under threat by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2018, this giraffe variation is classified as endangered.

The zoo hopes that the birth of the spotless giraffe will help to highlight the challenges the species face in the wild. “The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades,” said Tony Bright, founder of Brights Zoo, in a statement.

The zoo hopes that the birth of the spotless giraffe will help to highlight the challenges the species face in the wild. "The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," said Tony Bright, founder of Brights Zoo, in a statement.

At present, Brights Zoo is in search of an appropriate name for the giraffe and has reached out to the public via its Facebook page to solicit suggestions. According to USA Today, the zoo has compiled a list of four prospective names: Kipekee, Firyali, Shakiri, and Jamella.

