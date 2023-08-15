Stepson’s Touching ‘Dad’ Declaration Melts Hearts Worldwide

A Reddit post recounts a heartwarming moment between a man and his stepson.

The stepson called him “dad” for the first time in front of his friends.

The post has gained nearly 21,000 views in around five days.

He shared the special experience of his stepson referring to him as “dad” for the very first time, and what made it even more special was that this moment occurred in front of the boy’s friends.

“My stepson called me dad in front of his friends,” reads the title of the post. In the next few lines, he explained more about the heartwarming incident.

“I have been with my wife for 4 years. She has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship. He has never hated me, but it’s clear he misses his dad. He’s mainly just called me by my name. I don’t necessarily like it but I would never force him to call me dad. Today he wanted to go with his friends to an amusement park and he asked me to come with them which already made me happy so of course I said yes. But when his friends got in the car, there was one of them who I’ve never met before, and he introduced me as his dad,” the Reddit user wrote.

He also explained how he felt when he heard the kid calling him “dad”. “I started smiling when he said that and I think he noticed because he looked at me and rolled his eyes while laughing. Right now they’re trying to win a big prize at the park and I’m still smiling. I know this isn’t something huge or anything, but this is genuinely one of the happiest days I’ve had in a while,” he added.

Take a look at this sweet post about a man and his stepson:

Around five days ago, the post was shared, and since then, it has garnered nearly 21,000 views with the count steadily rising. Furthermore, the post has garnered numerous comments from individuals, and a handful have also contributed by sharing their comparable anecdotes.

How did Reddit users react to this man's post about his stepson? Advertisement "Congratulations, that was lovely to read," posted a Reddit user. "Rock on stepdad! You're doing it right, and it's starting to show!" expressed another. "Awww. That is so wonderful! Congrats! I get it. I had a meltdown when my stepdaughter gave me a t-shirt for Mother's Day that said 'Perfect Mom' on it. Lol," shared a third. "'I know this isn't something huge or anything'. It is! Don't diminish how big of a deal it is! Especially because it isn't essentially 'cool' to say in front of his friends, so he wasn't trying to show off or anything. Baby steps towards learning how he feels about you!" commented a fourth. "That's awesome. Hope the rest of the day went even better," added a fifth. To which the man replied, "It's going great. Right now I'm waiting in line with him to go on a ride that his friends were too scared to go on". A sixth wrote, "Thank you for sharing this wholesome moment. Being chosen as 'dad' has to be so special. Got me teared up from happiness".

