Stepson’s Touching ‘Dad’ Declaration Melts Hearts Worldwide

“My stepson called me dad in front of his friends,” reads the title of the post. In the next few lines, he explained more about the heartwarming incident.

“I have been with my wife for 4 years. She has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship. He has never hated me, but it’s clear he misses his dad. He’s mainly just called me by my name. I don’t necessarily like it but I would never force him to call me dad. Today he wanted to go with his friends to an amusement park and he asked me to come with them which already made me happy so of course I said yes. But when his friends got in the car, there was one of them who I’ve never met before, and he introduced me as his dad,” the Reddit user wrote.