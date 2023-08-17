Stranger Saves Woman’s Last Photo After Maui Fire

Cancer Survivor Meets Hero Donor in Viral Video
Amidst the aftermath of the Maui wildfires that devastated her home and possessions, Aubrey Vailoces has discovered a glimmer of hope encapsulated in a photograph.
The image captures a poignant moment: Mrs. Vailoces standing beside her late great-grandmother during her high school graduation.
This treasured photograph was stumbled upon along the shores of Lanai, a small Hawaiian island. Despite some damage caused by the fire, Mrs. Vailoces expressed deep appreciation that the faces in the photo remained untouched.
During a heartfelt interview on Good Morning America, Mrs. Vailoces shared that this photograph is now the sole possession she possesses from her lost home, which once sheltered her partner, three daughters, and mother.
On the fateful day of the fire, the family swiftly evacuated to her partner’s parents’ residence, leaving behind all their belongings.
While reflecting on the profound meaning of the captured moment, Mrs. Vailoces revealed that her great-grandmother played a pivotal role in her upbringing while her parents worked in the United States.
This photograph, symbolizing her high school graduation and forthcoming journey to America, held a special place as the concluding chapter within a cherished album of memories.
“My great-grandmother … raised me in the Philippines when my parents were working here in the States. She composed this thick album of every birthday, graduation, and hospital pictures and whatnot … and that was the very last page of the album because that’s when I graduated high school and I was about to move to America with my parents,” she said.
As reported by Maui County authorities, the tragic wildfire has now claimed the lives of 106 individuals, further highlighting its devastating impact. This calamity has uprooted numerous families and plunged communities into a state of mourning and recovery. Amid this extensive devastation, the finding made by Mrs. Vailoces emerges as a beacon of hope, casting a faint but resilient light amidst the ruins.
