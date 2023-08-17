Stranger Saves Woman’s Last Photo After Maui Fire

Advertisement Maui wildfires have devastated homes and possessions.

Aubrey Vailoces lost her home and possessions in the fire.

The photograph is now the sole possession she has left from her lost home.

Amidst the aftermath of the Maui wildfires that devastated her home and possessions, Aubrey Vailoces has discovered a glimmer of hope encapsulated in a photograph.

The image captures a poignant moment: Mrs. Vailoces standing beside her late great-grandmother during her high school graduation.

This treasured photograph was stumbled upon along the shores of Lanai, a small Hawaiian island. Despite some damage caused by the fire, Mrs. Vailoces expressed deep appreciation that the faces in the photo remained untouched.

During a heartfelt interview on Good Morning America, Mrs. Vailoces shared that this photograph is now the sole possession she possesses from her lost home, which once sheltered her partner, three daughters, and mother.

On the fateful day of the fire, the family swiftly evacuated to her partner’s parents’ residence, leaving behind all their belongings.

While reflecting on the profound meaning of the captured moment, Mrs. Vailoces revealed that her great-grandmother played a pivotal role in her upbringing while her parents worked in the United States.

This photograph, symbolizing her high school graduation and forthcoming journey to America, held a special place as the concluding chapter within a cherished album of memories.