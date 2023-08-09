Stuck Marmot Rescued from Car’s Engine Compartment

A daring marmot’s unexpected journey from Wyoming to Nebraska spanned over 450 km, thanks to its hiding place in a van’s engine compartment. The tiny traveler’s adventure took an abrupt turn when it became trapped, necessitating a professional rescue operation.

Lincoln Animal Control took to Facebook to share about this incident. They wrote, “Lincoln Animal Control was notified this weekend of a marmot that had caught a ride to Lincoln from a park in Wyoming in the engine compartment of a van. The marmot was not easily reachable, and due to marmots not being native to Nebraska, it was crucial that it did not escape. Help was requested from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as well as Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc (NWR.)”

The organisation further added, “NWR was able to bring a veterinarian on scene and administer a sedative to the marmot in order to safely remove it from the vehicle. Once removed, the marmot was checked over and determined to be healthy, and likely a yearling.” Later, the marmot was sent back to Nebraska.

Shared on August 6, the post has garnered nearly 1,000 likes and a flurry of comments, showcasing the fascination and amusement sparked by the marmot’s audacious expedition.

An individual wrote, “Thank you for your efforts! None of us can fix the world, but you surely did make the world better for one of God’s little creatures, and that’s a good day’s work.” A second added, “Wow! What a story!!! So glad they are taking care of that creature.”

A third posted, “Wow, that’s a long trip under the hood!! Glad it’s ok!” A fourth commented, “Thank you for saving this sweet animal and returning them home.” A fifth said, “Thank you for your help. Many think you only take care of dogs and cats, but there are many others as well.”

