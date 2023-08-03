Tater Tot, the internet’s favorite rescue kitten, passes away

Advertisement Internet-famous kitten Tater Tot passes away after battling pneumonia.

Tater Tot’s foster mother, Ash Houghton, announced the news on Facebook.

Tater Tot’s inspiring story will be remembered for years to come.

The internet-famous rescue kitten, affectionately known as Tater Tot, has left millions heartbroken with his passing.

Tater Tot, known for his messy hair and adorable mismatched casts, touched the hearts of many during his time in Utah.

On August 2, his foster mother, Ash Houghton, shared the heartbreaking news on Tater Tot’s viral Facebook page, “Tater Tot and His Spudbuds.”

In a deeply emotional post, Ash Houghton expressed her sorrow: “Dear Spudbuds, finding the right words is difficult, but I need to share this with you. Today, our beloved little spud passed away suddenly while in my arms.”

She mentioned that Tater Tot had been battling pneumonia and received treatment with antibiotics and a nebulizer.

Despite their best efforts, the adorable kitten couldn’t overcome the illness.