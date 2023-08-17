Taylor Swift’s Get Academic Attention in New Belgium Course

Ghent University in Belgium introduces Taylor Swift-inspired course.

Ghent University in Belgium is embracing Taylor Swift’s exceptional songwriting by introducing an academic course titled “Literature: Taylor’s Version.”

Headed by assistant professor Elly McCausland, the course will delve into the singer’s lyrical expertise and its resemblance to the realm of English literature.

Students will have the opportunity to enroll in this course starting in the upcoming fall semester.

Professor McCausland was motivated to create this unique course after identifying striking similarities between Swift’s song lyrics and the literary works she has been studying for an extended period.