Taylor Swift’s Get Academic Attention in New Belgium Course

Ghent University in Belgium is embracing Taylor Swift’s exceptional songwriting by introducing an academic course titled “Literature: Taylor’s Version.”
Headed by assistant professor Elly McCausland, the course will delve into the singer’s lyrical expertise and its resemblance to the realm of English literature.
Students will have the opportunity to enroll in this course starting in the upcoming fall semester.
Professor McCausland was motivated to create this unique course after identifying striking similarities between Swift’s song lyrics and the literary works she has been studying for an extended period.
“What I want to do is show students that although these texts might seem inaccessible, they can be accessible if we look at them from a slightly different angle,” she told The Guardian.
She added, “So, Shakespeare, in some way, is addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is.”
The curriculum of the course will delve into various subjects, including literary feminism, ecocriticism, and fan studies.
As outlined in a CNN report, the course syllabus highlights that “Swift frequently references classic literary works in her songs,” serving as a foundation to investigate its literary underpinnings.
Enrollment for the course is open to all individuals, regardless of their admiration for the artist. The course encourages participants to critically assess Taylor Swift’s role as both an artist and a writer.
Its fundamental concept is to utilize Swift’s music as a gateway into a realm of literature that could have significantly shaped her creative output.
“I’ve never had so many emails from excited students asking if they can take the course. And non-students as well, people who are not part of the University and who want to participate in some way,” McCausland told the Guardian.
