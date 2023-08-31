Tecno’s Sliding Screen Phone: The Future of Mobile Computing

Tecno unveils concept phone with sliding screen

The phone has a 6.55-inch to 7.11-inch screen that extends in 1.2-1.3 seconds

The extra display acts as an Always On display when the screen is not extended

Tecno has unveiled its latest concept phone, the Phantom Ultimate, which has a sliding screen that can extend from 6.55 inches to 7.11 inches in just 1.2 to 1.3 seconds.

This is the company’s second concept device, and it is similar to the Vision V model, but without the folding mechanism.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate has a sliding screen that is activated by a button on the side of the phone. When the screen is not extended, the extra display goes around the back to act as an Always On display.

The display is a 7.11-inch On-cell LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,296 x 1,596 pixels and a pixel density of 388 PPI. It covers the entire DCI-P3 color gamut.

The phone is 9.93 mm thick and is designed to be comfortable to use with one hand. The sliding mechanism is protected by glass, and the back of the phone has a textured finish for a better grip.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate is a concept phone, which means that it is not yet available for purchase.

Tecno has not announced any plans to bring the phone to market, and there are still some technological challenges that need to be overcome before rollable screen phones can be as practical as regular phones.

