Teen Memorizes 70 Football Team Badges in 60 Seconds

Lebanese teenager Hassan Dawy breaks the world record for identifying football badges in one minute.

Dawy identified 70 football badges in just one minute, breaking the previous record of 36.

Dawy practiced for at least one hour a day to prepare for the challenge.

His deep love for the sport, which he has been following since childhood, inspired him to set his sights on this specific Guinness World Record.

Notably, Dawy’s favorite team is FC Bayern Munich, the reigning champions of Germany.