Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Teen Memorizes 70 Football Team Badges in 60 Seconds

Teen Memorizes 70 Football Team Badges in 60 Seconds

Articles
Advertisement
Teen Memorizes 70 Football Team Badges in 60 Seconds

Teen Memorizes 70 Football Team Badges in 60 Seconds

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Lebanese teenager Hassan Dawy breaks the world record for identifying football badges in one minute.
  • Dawy identified 70 football badges in just one minute, breaking the previous record of 36.
  • Dawy practiced for at least one hour a day to prepare for the challenge.
Advertisement

A Lebanese teenager, Dawy, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by identifying 70 football badges in an astonishingly short time, breaking the previous record of 36 held by Bhavya Chandan of India in 2021.

Dawy achieved this remarkable milestone by viewing a slideshow of club crests from various football leagues worldwide and swiftly naming all 70 teams in just one minute, at a rate of more than one team per second.

To prepare for this incredible challenge, Dawy dedicated at least one hour of daily practice, demonstrating his passion and dedication as a football enthusiast.

His deep love for the sport, which he has been following since childhood, inspired him to set his sights on this specific Guinness World Record.

Notably, Dawy’s favorite team is FC Bayern Munich, the reigning champions of Germany.

Advertisement

“Most football (soccer) teams identified by team badge in one minute,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video of Dawy on Instagram.

Advertisement

Watch Hassan Dawy identifying 70 badges in just one minute:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guinness World Records shared the video more than two hours ago, and since then, it has garnered an impressive 1.4 lakh views, with the view count continuously rising.

The comments section of the video is buzzing with viewers expressing their thoughts. While some confidently claimed they could “pass this record,” others were truly amazed by Dawy’s incredible accomplishment and left comments expressing their admiration.

Advertisement

Here’s how people reacted to this world record:

“I will beat this record,” claimed an Instagram user. Another added, “What! I can do it faster.” “That’s dope,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Wow that’s awesome.” “Can I have a go?” enquired a fifth. What are your thoughts on this world record?

Advertisement

Also Read

78-Year-Old Lalringthara Defies Age, Enrolls in Class 9
78-Year-Old Lalringthara Defies Age, Enrolls in Class 9

77-year-old man enrolls in Class 9 to improve his English language skills....

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story