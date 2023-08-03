Teen Memorizes 70 Football Team Badges in 60 Seconds

78-Year-Old Lalringthara Defies Age, Enrolls in Class 9
A Lebanese teenager, Dawy, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by identifying 70 football badges in an astonishingly short time, breaking the previous record of 36 held by Bhavya Chandan of India in 2021.
Dawy achieved this remarkable milestone by viewing a slideshow of club crests from various football leagues worldwide and swiftly naming all 70 teams in just one minute, at a rate of more than one team per second.
To prepare for this incredible challenge, Dawy dedicated at least one hour of daily practice, demonstrating his passion and dedication as a football enthusiast.
His deep love for the sport, which he has been following since childhood, inspired him to set his sights on this specific Guinness World Record.
Notably, Dawy’s favorite team is FC Bayern Munich, the reigning champions of Germany.
“Most football (soccer) teams identified by team badge in one minute,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video of Dawy on Instagram.
Guinness World Records shared the video more than two hours ago, and since then, it has garnered an impressive 1.4 lakh views, with the view count continuously rising.
The comments section of the video is buzzing with viewers expressing their thoughts. While some confidently claimed they could “pass this record,” others were truly amazed by Dawy’s incredible accomplishment and left comments expressing their admiration.
“I will beat this record,” claimed an Instagram user. Another added, “What! I can do it faster.” “That’s dope,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Wow that’s awesome.” “Can I have a go?” enquired a fifth. What are your thoughts on this world record?
