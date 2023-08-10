Texas Sets World Record with 891 People Making S’mores

A Texas-based company, Solo Stove, has successfully broken a Guinness World Record by uniting 891 individuals to simultaneously craft s’mores. The impressive feat took place in Grapevine, where the company deployed 500 Mesa tabletop fire pits to achieve the record.

Previously held by the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee with 801 participants in 2018, Solo Stove’s S’moresapalooza event aimed to surpass this milestone. The event celebrated the beloved treat, composed of toasted marshmallows and chocolate, sandwiched between graham crackers.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present to authenticate the achievement. The event coincided with the approach of National S’mores Day, observed annually on August 10th. Solo Stove’s successful endeavor demonstrated the joy of coming together to create cherished memories and set a new bar for s’mores-making camaraderie.

