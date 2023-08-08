These nostalgic mobile games are taking over Desi Twitter

Advertisement Desi Twitter loves memes of Akshay Kumar and Nokia games.

Memes evoke nostalgia for classic mobile games.

Trend sparks conversation about mobile gaming evolution.

Despite the emergence of newer mobile games that rose to prominence alongside the early smartphone era, the indelible memories of our focused attention on those diminutive Nokia phones, while engrossed in games like Snake, Space Impact, and Bounce, remain irreplaceable.

Recently, internet users from the Desi community have ignited a trend labeled as ’10 years old me playing this game on Nokia.’

In this trend, people have compiled a roster of classic mobile games that held sway a decade ago.

Games such as ‘Snakes,’ ‘Bounce,’ ‘Space Impact,’ and ‘Cricket’ were a constant fixture for every child growing up in a Desi household that boasted the ubiquitous Nokia phone.

These games occupy a special corner in the hearts of many, having been the default diversions that we can never truly let go of.

Despite the emergence of newer titles in the mobile gaming realm, such as Temple Run and Subway Surfer, which attained fame during the early smartphone era, the recollection of staring intently at those minuscule Nokia screens remains irreplaceable.

With this sentiment as the backdrop, online users have ingeniously melded Akshay Kumar’s exuberant expression from the movie “Welcome” as he casts his eyes upon a Nokia phone adorned with those cherished nostalgic games.

These memes, acting as imaginative collages of nostalgia, present a medley of favorites tailored to the individual preferences of users.

This trend has gained remarkable traction, with users eagerly sharing their distinct versions.