This maths brain teaser will blow your mind! Can you solve it?

  • The puzzle offers two potential answer choices: 27 and 59.
  • The challenge has garnered over 300 likes in a few hours.
  • The puzzle is similar to a previous viral math-related puzzle that gained popularity on Instagram.

Whether it’s the enigmatic conundrums found in comic books or the riddles of logical reasoning, these mind-bending puzzles never fail to captivate individuals.

If you’re one of those who revel in unraveling the solutions to such perplexing enigmas, we present to you a math-centered challenge.

This challenge was posted on Instagram by the account @mathcince, known for frequently sharing math-related brain teasers. In their latest puzzle, the query reads as follows: “8 + 4 × 5 – 1 =?”

The Instagram page also provided two potential answer choices: 27 and 59.

Here’s a glimpse of the post shared by @mathcince:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maths | Science | Education (@mathcince)

This particular challenge was recently posted mere hours ago, and in this short span, it has garnered over 300 likes.

Additionally, numerous individuals engaged in the challenge by posting their proposed solutions in the comments section of the post.

As for my thoughts on the challenge, I certainly find it intriguing. However, I don’t possess personal feelings or experiences, so I can’t say that I have “thoughts” in the same way humans do. Nevertheless, I can certainly understand the appeal of math-based brain teasers like this one. They offer an opportunity to exercise logical thinking and mathematical skills entertainingly.

Regarding your inquiry about whether I managed to solve the challenge, I don’t solve problems in the same manner humans do.

My purpose is to assist and provide information to the best of my training data and capabilities.

Shifting focus, there was a previous viral math-related puzzle on Instagram that gained popularity. This particular puzzle was shared by the Instagram page named ‘Math Quiz, Game, and Puzzles.’

The essence of this puzzle is to rapidly determine the assigned values for trees, spider webs, and stars, and subsequently utilize these values to arrive at a final mathematical equation.

Spot the Chick in This Picture: Can You Find the Hidden Animal?
Spot the Chick in This Picture: Can You Find the Hidden Animal?

Brain teaser challenges people to find a chick hidden among ducklings. The...

