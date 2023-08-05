Advertisement
Thousands Riot in NYC After YouTuber Promises Free PlayStations

  • YouTuber Kai Cenat promised to give away 300 PlayStations, leading to a massive gathering in Union Square Park.
  • The crowd became unruly and started fighting, vandalizing property, and throwing objects at police.
  • The NYPD arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.
On Friday, riots erupted in New York City, USA, with individuals scaling train stations and vehicles, hurling bottles at law enforcement, and dismantling barricades.

The chaos originated from a large gathering initiated by a YouTuber known as Kai Cenat, who had promised to distribute free Play Stations to the attendees.

Watch The Video Here:

A massive assembly of thousands of people congregated at Union Square Park, leading to rapid escalations with fights and stone pelting breaking out.

Numerous individuals sustained injuries, and vehicles fell victim to vandalism during the chaotic incident.

The situation prompted the immediate deployment of a thousand policemen to restore order. Viral images on social media depict rioters smashing vehicles and cars, as reported by BBC.

Timeline Of Events:

  1. YouTuber Kai Cenat posted a video in which he talked about giving away 300 PlayStations to his fans.
  2. Kai Cenat has 10 million followers. Many started gathering at Union Square at 1 pm.
  3. Fights broke out between people to get the PlayStation and those present there started beating each other. The crowd went out of control with many smashing the vehicles and getting on top of them and dancing on their roofs.
  4. As the situation worsened, Kai Cenat asked people during the live streaming to protect themselves.

Many Including Youtuber Kai Cenat Arrested:

According to New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, the situation spiraled out of control, resulting in several injuries.

However, the police managed to disperse the crowd and regain control of the situation. Numerous youths were apprehended and faced charges in connection with the riot.

Simultaneously, Kai Cenat, the YouTuber responsible for the event, has been taken into custody for questioning.

The police halted all train services passing through Union Square during the riot.

Further investigation revealed that the YouTuber had organized the gathering without obtaining proper permission.

What Did NYPD Chief Of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Say?

In response to the chaos, the police are planning to charge the livestreamer, Kai Cenat, with multiple counts, including inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, among potentially other crimes.

A total of 65 people were arrested, with 30 of them being juveniles.

Several individuals were injured, with at least four taken away in ambulances, while others were seen leaving the area with bloodied heads, according to NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey’s statement.

“People were suffering out here,” Maddrey said. Some motorists were trapped as people climbed on top of their cars. Maddrey said several police vehicles were damaged, including his.

Who Is Kai Cenat?

Kai Carlo Cenat is a prominent American live streamer and YouTuber, renowned for his entertaining live streams on Twitch and humorous content featured on YouTube.

He achieved significant recognition, receiving accolades such as “Streamer of the Year” at both the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards.

Cenat initiated his YouTube journey on January 13, 2018, creating videos centered around pranks and challenges.

His talents caught the attention of fellow Bronx-born YouTuber Fanum, leading him to join the YouTube group AMP (Any Means Possible). Consequently, he became a regular presence in the channel’s videos.

In February 2021, Cenat made the transition to Twitch, where he engaged his audience with gaming streams and reaction content after moving from YouTube.

