Thousands Riot in NYC After YouTuber Promises Free PlayStations

According to New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, the situation spiraled out of control, resulting in several injuries.

However, the police managed to disperse the crowd and regain control of the situation. Numerous youths were apprehended and faced charges in connection with the riot.

Simultaneously, Kai Cenat, the YouTuber responsible for the event, has been taken into custody for questioning.

The police halted all train services passing through Union Square during the riot.

Further investigation revealed that the YouTuber had organized the gathering without obtaining proper permission.