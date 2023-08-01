Throwback Pic of Google Engineer Sparks Meme Fest

Advertisement Raj Vikramaditya’s heartwarming story of determination and mentorship goes viral.

Students formed a coding club to improve their placement chances.

They continued coding classes even during power cuts using flashlights.

Raj Vikramaditya, a former student of Government Engineering College in West Bengal, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and shared his heartwarming story on Twitter.

He posted a delightful picture from 2017, capturing the time when he was teaching a class at the college.

Advertisement

The post struck a chord with many, as it reminded them of their golden days spent in college or university.

Fond memories of happy moments and fun incidents filled the comments section with nostalgia.

One particularly touching aspect was Raj’s mention of the then ‘first benchers,’ who had left heartwarming comments on LinkedIn about their current organizations.

Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, being a tier-3 institution, didn’t always have access to prime placements.

However, the determined students took matters into their own hands and formed a coding club. Raj, along with other seniors, volunteered to teach coding classes to juniors after regular college hours.

Despite facing regular power cuts, the student’s enthusiasm for learning was unwavering.

Advertisement

They resorted to using multiple flashlights to continue their coding classes, showcasing their passion and dedication to acquiring knowledge and skills.

The post resonated with many, especially those who have experienced the magic of close-knit educational communities and the drive to succeed against all odds.

It’s a beautiful reminder of the power of collaboration, mentorship, and the timeless value of learning.