Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Throwback Pic of Google Engineer Sparks Meme Fest

Throwback Pic of Google Engineer Sparks Meme Fest

Articles
Advertisement
Throwback Pic of Google Engineer Sparks Meme Fest

Throwback Pic of Google Engineer Sparks Meme Fest

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Raj Vikramaditya’s heartwarming story of determination and mentorship goes viral.
  • Students formed a coding club to improve their placement chances.
  • They continued coding classes even during power cuts using flashlights.

Raj Vikramaditya, a former student of Government Engineering College in West Bengal, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and shared his heartwarming story on Twitter.

He posted a delightful picture from 2017, capturing the time when he was teaching a class at the college.

Advertisement

The post struck a chord with many, as it reminded them of their golden days spent in college or university.

Fond memories of happy moments and fun incidents filled the comments section with nostalgia.

One particularly touching aspect was Raj’s mention of the then ‘first benchers,’ who had left heartwarming comments on LinkedIn about their current organizations.

Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, being a tier-3 institution, didn’t always have access to prime placements.

However, the determined students took matters into their own hands and formed a coding club. Raj, along with other seniors, volunteered to teach coding classes to juniors after regular college hours.

Despite facing regular power cuts, the student’s enthusiasm for learning was unwavering.

Advertisement

They resorted to using multiple flashlights to continue their coding classes, showcasing their passion and dedication to acquiring knowledge and skills.

The post resonated with many, especially those who have experienced the magic of close-knit educational communities and the drive to succeed against all odds.

It’s a beautiful reminder of the power of collaboration, mentorship, and the timeless value of learning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Raj Vikramaditya’s post has gone viral, garnering over 33k views and inspiring countless individuals online.

His heartwarming story has touched the hearts of many, resonating with the power of determination, collaboration, and mentorship in the face of challenges.

Advertisement

Also Read

This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!
This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!

A brain teaser posted on Instagram challenges users to solve it in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story