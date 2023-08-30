Truck Overturns, Spills Baking Flour

In a peculiar roadside incident, firefighters from the Logan City Fire Department in Utah swiftly acted as an overturned semi truck created an unexpected mess in Logan Canyon. The mishap resulted in the spillage of its cargo – a load of baking flour – right next to the road.

Responding promptly to the call regarding the overturned vehicle, the fire department arrived at the scene to find bags of flour scattered all around. The mishap had occurred when the top of the semi-trailer detached, leading to the flour spillage.

Thankfully, the situation didn’t escalate severely in terms of injuries. Among the occupants of the truck, one individual was treated for minor injuries sustained during the incident, while another fortunate occupant walked away unharmed.

The incident left an unusual scene, with the ground covered in bags of flour, creating an unexpected clean-up task for the responders. As the cleanup efforts ensued, the precise circumstances leading to the truck’s overturning were likely to be further investigated.

