True Symbolism Behind the Four Suits in a Deck of Cards

The four suits in a deck of cards have a long and interesting history.
The pictures of the four kings represent famous rulers of the past.
The Ace was originally the low card but was changed to high after the French Revolution.
These suits were introduced during the Tang dynasty around 1000 AD and have since become universally popular, with nearly every person on Earth having played with them.
Different countries have put their creative spin on playing cards throughout history, but both the United Kingdom and the United States have adopted the French version, embracing the use of hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades.
A statement from LiveAbout reads: “French cards were exported to England around 1480, and the English carried over their names for clubs and spades from the older Latin suits.”Import of foreign playing cards was banned in 1628 in England, so they began to produce their cards. The French Rouen designs of the face cards were reworked by Charles Goodall and Sons in the 19th century to give us the common designs seen today.”