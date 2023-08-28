True Symbolism Behind the Four Suits in a Deck of Cards

The four suits in a deck of cards have a long and interesting history.

The pictures of the four kings represent famous rulers of the past.

The Ace was originally the low card but was changed to high after the French Revolution.

People are astonished after uncovering the intriguing origins and symbolism behind the four suits in a deck of cards: hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades.

These suits were introduced during the Tang dynasty around 1000 AD and have since become universally popular, with nearly every person on Earth having played with them.

Different countries have put their creative spin on playing cards throughout history, but both the United Kingdom and the United States have adopted the French version, embracing the use of hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades.

A statement from LiveAbout reads: “French cards were exported to England around 1480, and the English carried over their names for clubs and spades from the older Latin suits.”Import of foreign playing cards was banned in 1628 in England, so they began to produce their cards. The French Rouen designs of the face cards were reworked by Charles Goodall and Sons in the 19th century to give us the common designs seen today.”

The LiveAbout statement adds: "It is commonly believed that the four suits in a deck of modern English playing cards derive from French decks of cards that were developed from the Germanic suits around 1480. In turn, the Germans adapted their suits from the Latin suits. The names we currently use stem from English names, some of which are carried over from the Latin suits. Advertisement "The French suits that now typically appear in the United States are a variation of the Germanic suits. They keep the hearts, but instead of bells, they used carreaux, which are tiles or diamonds. Of interest, there was a crescent suit instead of diamonds before the French settled on diamonds. The acorns became trèfles, standing for clovers or clubs. Instead of leaves, they had piques for pikes or spades. In the German tradition, bells (which became the French diamonds) were the nobility, and leaves (which became the French clubs) were the merchant middle class." Commenting on this revelation, one user said: "It makes more sense when you change them back to the original suits: swords (a symbol of knights and the lords they serve), cups (reminiscent of the chalice or wine goblet commonly used in Christian services), coins (self-explanatory), and staffs (carried by farmers and travelers both as a walking stick and a form of defense)."

