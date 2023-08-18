Twinverclyde: 17 Sets of Twins Ready for School

Inverclyde, playfully nicknamed “Twinverclyde,” is gearing up for a remarkable school year as 17 sets of twins are set to begin primary school next week. This marks the second-highest twin enrollment after 2015’s record of 19 twin sets. St. Patrick’s Primary School and Ardgowan Primary will host the majority, each welcoming three sets of twins to their primary one classes.

The 2023 class recently gathered for a dress rehearsal at St. Patrick’s, with 15 out of 17 twin sets in attendance. Since 2013, Inverclyde has seen a total of 147 twin sets start school, averaging 13 sets per year. The town’s twin trend continues to make its mark.

Graeme Brooks, depute provost of Inverclyde Council, said: “It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one.”

“Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms.”

“It’s also a good bit of fun for parents too – and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday.”

“We’re lucky to have so many incredible schools here in Inverclyde with every one renewed or extensively refurbished, including St Patrick’s which was rebuilt and opened in 2016, thanks to the council’s unprecedented quarter billion (£250,000,000) investment in our schools estate.”

“But schools are nothing without the children, staff and families who make them and it’s great to see some of the next generation coming through here today and I wish them all the very best as they embark on the next stage of their education journey.”

