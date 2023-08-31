Twitter (X) Gets Voice and Video Calls: Next Step in Its Evolution

Advertisement

Twitter is adding audio and video calling features.

The features will be available on mobile phones and computers.

They will work on Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS devices.

X, formerly recognized as Twitter, has previously revealed ambitions to introduce audio and video calling features on numerous occasions, although these plans encountered delays or were abandoned altogether.

Advertisement

However, it appears that these features are now on the brink of realization.

The confirmation stems from X’s proprietor, Elon Musk, who has stated that the forthcoming audio and video call functionalities will be compatible with both mobile phones and computers.

This encompassing compatibility extends to a range of operating systems, such as Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS devices.