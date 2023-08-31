Twitter (X) Gets Voice and Video Calls: Next Step in Its Evolution

Instagram Gives Creators More Time to Flex Their Creativity
X, formerly recognized as Twitter, has previously revealed ambitions to introduce audio and video calling features on numerous occasions, although these plans encountered delays or were abandoned altogether.
However, it appears that these features are now on the brink of realization.
The confirmation stems from X’s proprietor, Elon Musk, who has stated that the forthcoming audio and video call functionalities will be compatible with both mobile phones and computers.
This encompassing compatibility extends to a range of operating systems, such as Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS devices.
Video & audio calls coming to X:
– Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC– No phone number needed
– X is the effective global address book
That set of factors is unique.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023
He also added that the feature will not require any phone numbers and X will act as a global address book with its usernames. “This set of factors is unique”, he said.
Musk refrained from disclosing a specific launch date for this feature on X; he merely indicated that its release is imminent, sparking optimism for its arrival shortly.
As previously mentioned, the social media platform has broached the subject of audio and video calls in the past.
In a recent month, the company’s designer unveiled glimpses of the forthcoming feature’s interface. Have a glance at the shared post below.
ring ring pic.twitter.com/1WemXRhFZf
— Andrea Conway (@ehikian) July 7, 2023
As depicted in the image, the upcoming addition to your Twitter (X) direct messages (DMs) will exhibit a phone receiver icon positioned at the upper right corner once the functionality is activated.
Upon tapping this icon, users will be presented with the choice to initiate an audio call or a video call.
For video calls, the interface will resemble a conventional call setup, with a picture-in-picture display showcasing both the user’s video feed and that of the recipient.
Furthermore, interactive buttons will facilitate call management tasks such as call termination, toggling the camera on or off, muting one’s microphone, and adjusting speaker settings.
It’s worth noting that the ultimate iteration of this feature may potentially exhibit slight variations from the current presentation.
