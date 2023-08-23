Two-Headed Snake Born at English Pet Store

A remarkable occurrence has taken place at a pet store in England, as a two-headed snake recently hatched and is now thriving at four weeks old. The unique serpent, a western hognose snake, emerged without any human intervention at Exeter Exotics.

Staff at the store noticed the extraordinary hatchling shortly after its birth, as it displayed the rare feature of having two heads attached to a single body. Despite this unusual condition, the snake seems to be adapting well. After around five weeks, one of its heads has been consuming sardines with ease. The other head, while also interested in food, appears to have a narrower throat, necessitating smaller portions.

In a post on Instagram, the pet store shared its observations, highlighting the distinct behavior of each head during feeding. “It is strange to see that the left hand head will make the chewing motion of eating whilst the right hand head is eating,” the post stated.

The birth of this two-headed snake is a testament to the fascinating diversity of nature and serves as a captivating example of the intricacies of life in the animal kingdom.

