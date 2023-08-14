Advertisement
UAE astronaut shares stunning photos of Himalayas from the ISS

UAE astronaut shares stunning photos of Himalayas from the ISS

UAE astronaut shares stunning photos of Himalayas from the ISS

UAE astronaut shares stunning photos of Himalayas from the ISS

  • UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares mesmerizing photos of the Himalayas from space.
  • The photos show the snow-draped Himalayas framed by clouds.
  • The images have garnered over 48,000 views on Twitter.

Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE astronaut currently stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for a half-year expedition, has taken to Twitter to showcase mesmerizing photos of the Himalayas as seen from space.

These breathtaking images, highlighting the stunning grandeur of the magnificent mountain range, have brought joy to online users.

“The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature,” wrote Sultan Al Neyadi while sharing the pictures on Twitter.

The photographs depict the snow-draped Himalayas framed by a canvas of clouds, forming a stunning tableau that beautifully displays the splendor of nature as observed from the expanse of outer space.

Take a look at the pictures of the Himalayas shared by the astronaut here:

Impressive, isn’t it? A multitude of individuals in the comment section expressed comparable feelings.

“Nature’s grand masterpiece on full display,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life.”

“Amazing,” expressed a third, while a fourth shared, “These are truly grand photographs!”

The images were uploaded on Twitter on August 12. Since their posting, they have garnered more than 48,000 views, and this count continues to rise.

Nonetheless, this occurrence is not unique, as astronauts have previously shared visuals from space. In a previous instance, Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada unveiled a captivating photograph of the aurora borealis seen from the International Space Station (ISS). The snapshot portrays a striking emerald veil of light suspended over our globe, accompanied by the faint glimmer of urban lights on the far-off horizon.

