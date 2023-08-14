UAE astronaut shares stunning photos of Himalayas from the ISS

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares mesmerizing photos of the Himalayas from space.

The photos show the snow-draped Himalayas framed by clouds.

The images have garnered over 48,000 views on Twitter.

Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE astronaut currently stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for a half-year expedition, has taken to Twitter to showcase mesmerizing photos of the Himalayas as seen from space.

These breathtaking images, highlighting the stunning grandeur of the magnificent mountain range, have brought joy to online users.