UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Makes Honey Sandwich in Space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi made a honey sandwich in space and shared a video of it on X.

The honey took on a spherical shape due to the microgravity environment.

The video has garnered over 150,000 views and counting.

Sultan Al Neyadi, the astronaut from the UAE currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) for a half-year mission, has posted an enthralling video from space on the platform X (previously referred to as Twitter).

In the video, he can be seen enjoying a piece of bread topped with honey.