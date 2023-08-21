Advertisement
UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Makes Honey Sandwich in Space

  • UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi made a honey sandwich in space and shared a video of it on X.
  • The honey took on a spherical shape due to the microgravity environment.
  • The video has garnered over 150,000 views and counting.
Sultan Al Neyadi, the astronaut from the UAE currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) for a half-year mission, has posted an enthralling video from space on the platform X (previously referred to as Twitter).

In the video, he can be seen enjoying a piece of bread topped with honey.

“Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts,” wrote UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi while sharing a video on X.

The video begins with the astronaut gripping a honey bottle in an upright position, gently pressing it to release a substantial portion while balancing a slice of bread above.

Owing to the microgravity environment, the honey adheres to the bread and takes on a spherical shape.

Al Neyadi proceeds to sway the bread, prompting the honey to disperse smoothly, and then adeptly folds the slice in half before relishing a gratifying bite.

Check out the video shared by Sultan Al Neyadi below:

Since its posting on August 20, the video has garnered more than 150,000 views and continues to attract increasing numbers.

Numerous individuals have also congregated in the tweet’s comment section to express their thoughts and reactions.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of the astronaut relishing honey on bread:

A Twitter user wrote, “It is amazing how it takes the shape of a ball while there is no gravity.”

Another commented, “A question. Isn’t it an issue if bread crumbs are left floating around?”

“I love watching how fluids behave in microgravity,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “That would be my go-to snack in space.”

“So, does swallowing the food feel any different due to gravity?” enquired a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “What I’m seeing is that in space I can just leave my stuff anywhere and it’s cool.”

