UAE Astronaut’s Touching Earthly Revelation to Son

During his six-month space mission on the International Space Station, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a heartwarming exchange with his son Abdulla Sultan Al Niyadi through a video conference. In a touching moment captured on social media, young Abdulla asked his father what he liked most about Earth. Al Neyadi’s response was filled with affection: “You are the thing that I love most about Earth.”

He went on to describe the wonders of space, highlighting the unique microgravity environment that allows for incredible experiences like floating from one place to another. The heartening interaction was part of the “A Call from Space” event organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Take a look at the video below:

The astronaut’s family attended the event in Umm Al Quwain, where Al Neyadi spoke live from the Space Station to world leaders and space enthusiasts. As his six-month science mission concludes, Al Neyadi and his colleagues are set to return to Earth on September 1. Notably, he made history during this mission by becoming the first Arab to conduct a spacewalk, adding to the UAE’s growing achievements in space exploration.

Reacting to the wholesome video, one user wrote, ”The kid must be proud of his dad.” Another commented, ”Such an adorable conversation between them.” A third said, ”Beautiful. Congratulations to our Emirati friends on this achievement.” A fourth added, ”This is the kind of wholesome content I live for.”

Also Read

Chinese astronauts arrive at space station in historic mission
Chinese astronauts arrive at space station in historic mission

3 Chinese astronauts arrive at the station to board for the new...

