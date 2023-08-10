Uber Driver’s Creative Game Delights Passengers

An ingenious Uber driver’s entertaining initiative to engage passengers during their rides has garnered admiration from online users. A Twitter-shared video showcases the driver’s creation of a unique game played on a tablet for riders.

Accompanied by the caption, “If my Uber had this I don’t think I’d ever get out,” the video reveals a tablet affixed to the back of the passenger seat’s headrest. The game unfolds as a passenger encounters an immersive series of challenges, such as multiple-choice questions, a maze, and other engaging tasks. Notably, the driver himself is the animated protagonist of the game.

Take a look at the post below:

If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/H7honIjw7s Advertisement — 0xEnjooyer (@0xEnjooyer) August 7, 2023

The video, posted on August 8, has swiftly gained viral status. Accumulating nearly 1.8 million views to date, the clip continues to surge in popularity. The post has also attracted numerous comments from intrigued individuals who appreciate the driver’s creative endeavor. This innovative approach to enhancing the passenger experience showcases the driver’s dedication to making rides more enjoyable and memorable.

Check out the responses below:

“I’d hire this dude as my driver all day, even if I had nowhere to go,” posted a Twitter user. “This is amazing,” added another. “The standing up to bend over and say no with the broken leg is taking me out,” commented a third. “This is incredible,” joined a fourth. “Lmao that ‘NO’ is so funny to me,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read Uber driver salary in THIS city shocks people However, a recent conversation regarding London Uber driver earnings has left people...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.