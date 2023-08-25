UK Comedian’s Slomo Goal Celebration Mimicry Goes Viral

Video shared on Karl Porter’s Instagram account.

Shared on Porter’s Instagram account, the video portrays his appearance at Up The Creek in London’s Greenwich.

In this particular show, Porter chose to exhibit a slow-motion goal celebration to his audience.

The footage captures Porter imitating the movements of a soccer player on the field in deliberate slow motion, resulting in a comedic spectacle.

Through his portrayal of scoring a goal, he masterfully recreates the exuberant celebrations often seen in soccer, all while maintaining the slow-motion effect.