UK Comedian’s Slomo Goal Celebration Mimicry Goes Viral

  • Video shared on Karl Porter’s Instagram account.
  • Portrays his appearance at Up The Creek in London’s Greenwich.
  • Porter demonstrates slow-motion goal celebration during the show.
Shared on Porter’s Instagram account, the video portrays his appearance at Up The Creek in London’s Greenwich.

In this particular show, Porter chose to exhibit a slow-motion goal celebration to his audience.

The footage captures Porter imitating the movements of a soccer player on the field in deliberate slow motion, resulting in a comedic spectacle.

Through his portrayal of scoring a goal, he masterfully recreates the exuberant celebrations often seen in soccer, all while maintaining the slow-motion effect.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karl Porter (@karlportercomedy)

With over 3.6 million views and numerous comments, the video has gained significant attention. Porter’s skillful mimicry has left people highly impressed, as they couldn’t help but applaud his talent.

Did the video also leave you without words after you saw it?

