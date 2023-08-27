Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UK Driver Sets Record for Five Car Stunts Speed

UK Driver Sets Record for Five Car Stunts Speed

Articles
Advertisement
UK Driver Sets Record for Five Car Stunts Speed

UK Driver Sets Record for Five Car Stunts Speed

Advertisement

At the 2023 British Motor Show, stunt driver Paul Swift has rewritten the record books with an awe-inspiring display of skill. Renowned in the realm of motorsports, Swift set a new world record for the fastest time to complete five daring car stunts, a feat recognized by the Guinness World Records. The remarkable showcase of vehicular prowess occurred on August 20, 2023, at the annual event hosted in Farnborough, UK.

Within the confines of Farnborough Airfield’s arena, a massive audience bore witness to the record-breaking spectacle. Official Guinness World Records adjudicators, Jack Brockbank and Craig Glenday, closely monitored the event.

Take a look at the video below:

The challenge demanded Swift’s mastery over an array of stunts, which he could execute in any sequence of his choice. The tasks included a two-wheel drive for over 50 meters, a J-turn with the car reversing and spinning 180 degrees through a gap 1.5 meters longer than the car, a ramp jump with all wheels airborne for at least the length of the car, a parallel park within a space 1 meter longer than the car, and three consecutive doughnuts inside a circle with a radius twice that of the vehicle.

Advertisement

After several tries, Swift’s persistence paid off during his second attempt on Sunday, as he raced against the clock and completed the series of stunts in an astonishing 57.21 seconds. This achievement not only showcased his exceptional talent but also solidified his name in the annals of automotive history.

Check out the responses below:

“My family is watching; I can’t let them down,” he said.

“What’s next for the future? I have a project,” Paul revealed to the GWR.

Also Read

Man found ‘biggest’ M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records
Man found ‘biggest’ M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records

Fintan Walsh goes viral to have discovered the largest M&M ever. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story