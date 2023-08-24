UK Man, Danny Higgins Finds Giant Spider, Spares Its Life

British man finds giant spider in friend’s house.

Spider is identified as a male Giant House Spider or a huntsman spider.

Man decides to relocate the spider instead of killing it.

Advertisement

A British man named Danny Higgins came across a massive spider while visiting his friend’s house and decided to find a new home for it.

He shared a photo of the spider on the British Spider Identification Facebook group, seeking help in identifying the creature.

Many group members agreed that the spider was huge and suggested that Higgins relocate it.

The photo depicted a sizable spider hanging from the ceiling. Some group members pointed out similarities to a male Giant House Spider, while others leaned toward it being a huntsman spider.

A lively discussion unfolded within the group as they tried to determine the precise species of the spider.

Considering that both he and his friend were wheelchair users, Higgins contacted the Environmental Health Department to have the spider captured.

Advertisement

However, he later informed the group that he had decided against this option as it was likely that the spider would be killed.

Instead, Higgins reached out to a friend who specializes in safely relocating spiders, ensuring the well-being of the arachnid.

Advertisement Several individuals in the group conveyed their dissatisfaction with Higgins’ initial choice, noting that involving Environmental Health might result in the spider’s demise. These members extended their assistance in locating a more appropriate habitat for the spider. Acknowledging their valid concerns, Higgins reevaluated the situation and decided to value the spider’s life. Advertisement As a result, he opted to entrust his friend with the task of re-homing the spider. Also Read Chandrayaan-3 Success: UK Journo Makes Controversial Demand UK journalist Patrick Christys congratulates India on Chandrayaan-3 mission. But asks to... To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement