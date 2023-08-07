UK Publication’s Self-Love Take Sparks Outrage Online

The article challenges the notion that doing things alone is always an expression of self-love.

The article has been met with backlash from those who enjoy solitary activities.

The author’s views have been denounced by many on the internet.

An article published in ‘The Independent’ has sparked shock and diverse opinions on the internet about self-love.

The author, Ellie Muir, challenges the popular notion that doing things alone, such as cooking, taking a walk, or going to the theatre alone, is always an expression of “self-love” or “feminist empowerment.”

The article has raised eyebrows among those who enjoy solitary activities like going to the theatres alone, as it challenges the perception of such actions as acts of self-love.