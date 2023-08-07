Advertisement
Edition: English
UK Publication’s Self-Love Take Sparks Outrage Online

Articles
  • The article challenges the notion that doing things alone is always an expression of self-love.
  • The article has been met with backlash from those who enjoy solitary activities.
  • The author’s views have been denounced by many on the internet.
An article published in ‘The Independent’ has sparked shock and diverse opinions on the internet about self-love.

The author, Ellie Muir, challenges the popular notion that doing things alone, such as cooking, taking a walk, or going to the theatre alone, is always an expression of “self-love” or “feminist empowerment.”

The article has raised eyebrows among those who enjoy solitary activities like going to the theatres alone, as it challenges the perception of such actions as acts of self-love.

“Gen Z, meaning those born between 1996 and 2009 – solitude, is being celebrated as a triumph for self-love.

It’s part of a larger trend where TikTok users (mainly women) advise others to “romanticize their lives” to view the common and every day more positively,” the author of the piece writes.

“The answer to a happy life is not about fostering glamour, exciting company, or continuous enjoyment. Rather it’s about turning mundane tasks or solo activities – such as doing laundry, cooking dinner, or leaving the house alone – into an aesthetically pleasing, camera-ready routine. By simply lighting candles, buying yourself flowers, or even “listening to music”, people believe your quality of life can be elevated by “romanticizing” the little things,” the piece further reads.

The article and its author from ‘The Independent’ have faced significant backlash from the internet, with many expressing dissatisfaction and criticism.

People are voicing their discontent over the piece, denouncing both the author’s views and the publication itself.

“Wild take because going to something you want to see/enjoy with or without someone sounds like self-love to me,” a user wrote.

“Can’t even be bothered to read this article. I go on my own whenever I fancy a film the family doesn’t fancy such as ‘Oppenheimer’. The dog is much happier – I hate it when people talk during films and I love the cinema. Ain’t nobody gonna tell me I’m a saddo to enjoy it on my own!” another user wrote.

See more reactions below:

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments section below.

