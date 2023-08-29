Unique Discovery: Ancient Priest’s Remains Found in Peru

Japanese and Peruvian archaeologists have made a significant discovery in northern Peru—a 3,000-year-old priest’s tomb accompanied by ceramic offerings. The tomb was found at the Pacopampa archaeological site in the Cajamarca region.

According to archaeologist Juan Pablo Villanueva, the priest’s tomb is unique as it provides insights into the early practices of Andean priests. The body was positioned from south to north, surrounded by items including spherical ceramic bowls, a carved bone spatula, and seals with anthropomorphic and jaguar designs.

The tomb, measuring three meters in diameter and one meter deep, was covered with layers of ash and earth. Japanese archaeologist Yuji Seki emphasized the tomb’s importance in revealing the emergence of powerful leaders in the Andes around 1,000 BC.

The same team had previously discovered a 3,000-year-old tomb of a “Priest of the Pututos” at the same site in September 2022. This latest find contributes to understanding the historical significance of the region’s ceremonial practices.

