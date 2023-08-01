Unique horn on electric bike goes viral, netizens can’t stop laughing

A video of an electric bike with a unique horn has gone viral on Twitter.

The horn plays the phrase “Jaldi waha se hato” (please move away from here quickly).

Many viewers have expressed their amusement and shared their thoughts about the unique horn.

Advertisement

Certainly! There is a popular trend on social media where people share videos of vehicles equipped with unique musical horns instead of regular honking sounds.

One such video recently went viral on Twitter, posted by the user @dakuwithchaku.

In the clip, a man is seen riding an electric bike in the rain, and the sound of his horn is truly extraordinary and amusing.

The video has been entertaining netizens and causing laughter all around.