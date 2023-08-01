Unique horn on electric bike goes viral, netizens can’t stop laughing

Can You Count All the Triangles in This Image?
Certainly! There is a popular trend on social media where people share videos of vehicles equipped with unique musical horns instead of regular honking sounds.
One such video recently went viral on Twitter, posted by the user @dakuwithchaku.
In the clip, a man is seen riding an electric bike in the rain, and the sound of his horn is truly extraordinary and amusing.
The video has been entertaining netizens and causing laughter all around.
When he presses the horn on his bike, it plays, “Jaldi waha se hato (please move away from here quickly.) This video seems to have been recorded by a person who was traveling beside this man. In the caption of the post, @dakuwithchaku wrote, “If you own an electric vehicle, this has to be your horn.”
If u own a electric vehicle this has to be ur horn 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I9F3U9Pvhi
— Munna (@dakuwithchaku) July 30, 2023
The video in question was uploaded only two days ago, and it has already garnered over 1.1 million views, along with numerous likes.
It has sparked a lively discussion in the comments section, with many viewers expressing their amusement and sharing their thoughts about the unique electric bike horn.
The video’s popularity continues to grow as more people find it entertaining and enjoyable.
An individual wrote, “I love this video so much. I don’t know, it’s so wholesome the guys laughing are the best part about it.” A second added, “Changing my saving plans right now time to do this.” A third shared, “Best horn ever.” Many even wrote that they would also change their horns to this dialogue. Several others have reacted to this viral video using laughing emojis. What are your thoughts on this unusual horn? Have you ever come across something like this?
