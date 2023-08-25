Advertisement
Edition: English
US Reporter's Sweet Proposal to News Anchor Goes Viral

US Reporter's Sweet Proposal to News Anchor Goes Viral

  • Reporter Riley Nagel’s heartfelt proposal to news anchor Cornelia Nicholson on live television captures hearts.
  • The romantic event unfolded in Tennessee, USA, leaving viewers enchanted.
  • The post gains numerous likes, and views, and resonates joy among viewers.

In a heartwarming display of romance, an extraordinary proposal unfolded on live television involving reporter Riley Nagel and his partner, news anchor Cornelia Nicholson.

This enchanting event took place in Tennessee, USA, and captured the hearts of many.

The magical moment was shared on Nicholson’s Instagram account, showcasing Nagel’s meticulously planned surprise proposal.

The scene commenced with Nicholson, a prominent anchor at WRCB-TV, engrossed in her news delivery from a teleprompter. To her delightful astonishment, she gradually comprehended that the news story unfolding was about her.

At this precise juncture, Nagel made his entrance, holding a bouquet and a sparkling ring. Overflowing with emotion, he began expressing his feelings, recounting their initial encounter at a news station in Montana nearly four years prior.

With sincerity, he lauded her incredible personality, illuminating presence, and innate ability to light up any room. His heartfelt words culminated in a simple yet profound question: “Will you marry me?”

Nicholson, visibly moved and taken by surprise, was overcome with tears of joy as she accepted this heartfelt proposal. Overwhelmed with emotion, she extended her left hand, allowing Nagel to gently place the symbol of their love and commitment—the ring. This enchanting moment captured not only their deep bond but also the genuine magic of love shared with a captivated audience.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cornelia Nicholson (@cornelianicholsontv)

The post has amassed a multitude of likes and views, sparking an outpouring of joy and affection from those who came across it. It has evoked a sense of delight and warm-heartedness among viewers, leaving them genuinely touched by the beautiful moment.

Such a heartwarming sight!

