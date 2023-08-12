US Woman Grows Guinness World Record-Breaking Beard

Advertisement Michigan woman breaks Guinness World Record for the longest beard on a female.

Honeycutt’s beard is 11.8 inches long.

She has polycystic ovarian syndrome, which causes excessive hair growth.

Erin Honeycutt, a 38-year-old resident of Michigan, has shattered societal conventions and overcome personal health hurdles to secure the Guinness World Record for possessing the longest beard of a living female.

Honeycutt’s extraordinary 11.8-inch beard is a consequence of her polycystic ovarian syndrome, a medical condition that gives rise to hormonal disparities and can trigger excessive hair development.

Honeycutt’s odyssey towards this exceptional feat commenced during her early teenage years at the age of 13. Initially, she made efforts to manage her burgeoning beard by resorting to thrice-daily shaving, waxing, and utilizing hair removal products.

However, after enduring a partial loss of vision due to an eye stroke prompted by high blood pressure, she opted to cease shaving and permit her beard to flourish, buoyed by the support of her spouse, Jen.