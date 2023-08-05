US Woman, Winter Breaks World Record for Loudest Burp

Advertisement Kimberly Winter of the USA broke the world record for the loudest burp by a female.

Her burp was measured at 107.3 dB, surpassing the previous record of 107 dB.

She prepared for her burp by having breakfast with coffee and beer.

Kimberly “Kimycola” Winter, a proud native of the USA, has shattered the world record for the loudest burp among females.

Unlike many who might be embarrassed by such a habit, she embraces her unique talent for exceptionally loud burps.

Her astounding achievement measured an ear-splitting 107.3 dB, surpassing the previous record of 107 dB held by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009.

To put it into perspective, her burp was measured louder than the noise of a blender (70-80 dB), an electric handheld drill (90-95 dB), and even some motorcycles at full throttle (100-110 dB), according to The Guinness World Records.

To officially mark her accomplishment, Kimberly had to demonstrate her burping prowess in a sound recording studio to eliminate any reflected sounds.

She chose to make her record-breaking attempt live during the popular radio talk show ‘Elliot in the Morning,’ hosted by DJ Elliot Segal, at the iHeartRadio station.

It’s safe to say that her talent has certainly made her stand out uniquely!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)