US Woman, Winter Breaks World Record for Loudest Burp

Kimberly “Kimycola” Winter, a proud native of the USA, has shattered the world record for the loudest burp among females.
Unlike many who might be embarrassed by such a habit, she embraces her unique talent for exceptionally loud burps.
Her astounding achievement measured an ear-splitting 107.3 dB, surpassing the previous record of 107 dB held by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009.
To put it into perspective, her burp was measured louder than the noise of a blender (70-80 dB), an electric handheld drill (90-95 dB), and even some motorcycles at full throttle (100-110 dB), according to The Guinness World Records.
To officially mark her accomplishment, Kimberly had to demonstrate her burping prowess in a sound recording studio to eliminate any reflected sounds.
She chose to make her record-breaking attempt live during the popular radio talk show ‘Elliot in the Morning,’ hosted by DJ Elliot Segal, at the iHeartRadio station.
It’s safe to say that her talent has certainly made her stand out uniquely!
According to Winter, in her conversation with the Guinness World Records, she revealed that she prepared for her impressive burping feat by having breakfast accompanied by a combination of coffee and beer.
From a young age, Winter has been aware of her exceptionally loud burping ability.
Although such loud burps may not always be well-received in public settings, she has managed to garner a dedicated following on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where people are intrigued by her unique and unusual talent.
The longest burp Winter has ever held is around nine seconds. The record for the “world’s longest burp” measured at 1 min 13 sec was achieved by Michele Forgione in 2009. However, Winter is not interested in breaking this record. “I’m not going for longest though, I’m going for loudest. I love to be loud and proud!” she said.
