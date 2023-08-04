Utah Man, Age 94, Attempts Air Chair World Record

At the age of 94, Utah resident Ejnar Dyrr took on an exhilarating challenge, attempting to secure a new Guinness World Record for the oldest air chair rider. An air chair is a sit-down hydrofoil, towed behind a boat, providing an adrenaline-pumping water adventure.

Dyrr’s adventure with air chairs began at the remarkable age of 88, proving that it’s never too late to embrace new experiences. Supported by his loving family, including eight children, 27 grandchildren, and over 30 great-grandchildren, Dyrr set out for Pineview Reservoir to take on the daring feat.

To meet the Guinness World Records’ criteria, Dyrr needed to ride the air chair for 100 meters while seated, successfully lift the foil out of the water through a jump, maintain balance, and control for an additional 30 meters.

With determination and skill, Dyrr appeared to conquer the challenge during the event. However, his official record status will be determined after a rigorous review of his application and supporting evidence by Guinness World Records officials, a process that may take up to 10 weeks.

Ejnar Dyrr’s brave endeavor serves as an inspiring example of age-defying spirit and passion for adventure, reminding us all that the pursuit of new records and experiences knows no age limits.

Take a look at the video below:

